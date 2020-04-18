Paul O'Neill, ex-Treasury Secretary, dead at 84 after lung cancer battle

Paul O'Neill, a former Treasury Secretary under President George W. Bush, has died age 84 after battling lung cancer, according to his family.

His son Paul Jr. confirmed that his father died at his home in Pittsburgh after deciding against any further intervention and treatment four or five months ago.

O'Neill served as Treasury Secretary from 2001 to late 2002 but was forced to resign after objecting to a round of tax cuts. He subsequently wrote a book that was critical of the administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.