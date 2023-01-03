Paul Gosar spotted chatting with AOC on House floor amid House speaker votes

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar was spotted chatting with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., amid the House of Representatives’ multiple ballots to determine its speaker.

Gosar and Ocasio-Cortez were spotted chatting as the lower chamber came to a standstill amid the multiple ballots Tuesday.

The pair had what appeared to be a lively conversation as the House geared up for its second speaker’s ballot. Gosar was censured by the House last year for posting a violent anime video depicting Ocasio-Cortez dying.

It is unclear what the two lawmakers were talking about initially. However, a spokesperson for Gosar told Fox News Digital, "Paul was sharing with AOC that the combustion engine was actually a miracle of engineering that people take for granted today."

Ocasio-Cortez's office didn't respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the photos.

Twitter users were quick to make jokes about what the pair were gabbing about.

"‘Snape was only trying to protect Harry. Dumbledore knew when Voldemort killed Harry’s parents, at that moment, his soul latched onto the only living thing in the room—Harry himself. Dumbledore knew Harry was a horcrux and would have to die,’" Newsmax’s Alex Salvi joked.

"Congressman Gosar and AOC are seen scheming," journalist James Dunn wrote.

The conversation between the two firebrands came as House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is fighting to become speaker of the House.

Gosar did not vote for McCarthy in the initial speaker ballot and was one of 19 lawmakers who chose to vote for a separate candidate.

The second and third vote failed, sending the House into its fourth vote for House speaker.