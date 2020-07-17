Parscale calls media ‘criminal network,’ vows to keep fighting alongside Trump after shakeup

President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale called the media a “criminal network” on Friday and vowed to keep fighting alongside Trump after being replaced this week with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

“The media is a criminal network that has very few honest people. They have zero intention to tell the truth. I have seen so many live in fear of a negative story,” Parscale wrote on Twitter. “I am happy I get to continue to fight with @realDonaldTrump against America’s biggest enemy, the media!”

Parscale was moved to a senior advisor role, focusing on digital and data strategies. Parscale ran Trump’s digital strategies in 2016.

The campaign switch-up came as more and more polls show rival Joe Biden opening up a significant early lead in the race for the White House.

It also came shortly after a relatively unimpressive crowd turnout at the president’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., a debacle that raised questions about Parscale’s future at the head of the campaign.

Still, Parscale’s abrupt move “shocked” some inside the Trump campaign, sources familiar with the move told Fox News.

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley denied that Parscale had been demoted.

“While the D.C. elite and the establishment and the media really care about the palace intrigue stories like this, it doesn’t really affect the American people at all. Titles consume so many here in the Beltway bubble but for those at home they just want to make sure their lives are better,” Gidley told “America’s Newsroom.”

Gidley said that Stepien is smart, talented, politically savvy and has been in and out of Washington, D.C., his entire career and that Parscale made an impact for the Trump campaign.

“He’s built something no one thought possible. Raising money at clips that are at historic levels. We’ve raised enough money where Joe Biden would have to raise more than a million dollars a day to even come close to catching us and he still wouldn’t do it,” Gidley said.

“Brad’s going to focus on one thing, Bill is going to focus on the other, but both are working toward victory for the American people and that means a victory for Donald Trump,” Gidley said.

