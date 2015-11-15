Paris attacks suspect on the run, French officials say

A French man believed to have been involved in the attacks in Paris Friday is on the run, said French authorities according to multiple reports. An international manhunt is underway to find at least one suspect, said one official.

He is suspected to have taken part in the hostage situation at the Bataclan concert hall that left at least 89 dead, one official said. The man rented a black Volkswagen Polo used by the hostage-takers.

Officials said he is one of three brothers involved in the attack. One was arrested in Belgium, while the other died during the attack.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Salah Abdeslam from Brussels. Authorities described him as being 'dangerous' and warned people not to approach him.