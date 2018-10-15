Painting of Trump, Lincoln, other GOP presidents seen hanging in White House

A painting depicting Donald Trump sitting with former presidents – including Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt – while drinking a Diet Coke is hanging in the White House.

The painting was spotted during Trump’s long-ranging interview with “60 Minutes," which aired Sunday night.

Called “The Republican Club,” the painting was done by Andy Thomas from southwestern Missouri. He told Time he wasn’t sure how Trump got a hold of his painting but said Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., had said he would show it to the president.

“I was ecstatic,” Thomas said. “A lot of times gifts aren’t really hung up; they’re just pushed in a closet somewhere. To find out it’s actually hanging is really a treat.”

Thomas said he had received a call from Trump a couple of weeks ago. On the call, Trump asked him what he thought of his job so far as president and admitted he didn’t like many portraits that have been painted of him.

“He had actually given me a real gracious call to tell me how much he liked it,” Thomas told the Daily Beast. “He was very complimentary.”

The artist dabbles in western art, historical battles and depictions of U.S. presidents. He has a similar painting as the one hanging in the White House but with former Democratic presidents. He's also said he doesn’t want to discuss his personal political views.

In both paintings, an indistinct woman is seen approaching the table of presidents. Thomas said that woman is representative of the first female president for both parties.

The painting that includes Trump can run from $155 to $1,700, according to Thomas’ website. Aside from Lincoln, Roosevelt and Trump, the painting also includes Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. The artwork shows Trump with a glass of Diet Coke, according to Time.

To get Trump’s facial expression just right, Thomas told Time he looked at thousands of photographs.

“Trump has that one thing where he sticks his chin up and smiles really big, and it’s great for a caricature but not necessarily flattering to him,” Thomas said. “I had to find a photo where it looked like he’s actually heard something funny so it looks like a genuine smile.”