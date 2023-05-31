Expand / Collapse search
California
Ousted San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin to start new job at University of California-Berkeley

Chesa Boudin was recalled as San Francisco DA in 2022

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was named executive director of the University of California, Berkeley law school's new research and advocacy center.

Boudin was ousted from his district attorney position in a 2022 recall vote by a margin of 55% to 45%.

In an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday, Boudin said he was named the founding executive director of the University of California, Berkeley law school's new Criminal Law & Justice Center.

"In my new role, just as I did as district attorney, I will continue to draw on networks of advocates, activists, judges and legal practitioners to support reform and advance safety in ways that are rigorous, principled and responsive to the lived experiences of directly impacted communities," Boudin said in the op-ed. "The center will systematically evaluate the outcomes of specific policies and communicate to the public which policy changes are essential to enhancing public safety and justice."

Chesa Boudin photographed outside at night

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled in June. (Justin Sullivan)

Boudin, in the op-ed, also announced that he won't seek elected office in 2024.

Close up photo of former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Chesa Boudin during an appearance on the SF City Insider podcast at the San Francisco Chronicle in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. (Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"That’s why, rather than seek another elected office in 2024, I’m choosing a different path for now — one that is still consistent with my lifelong commitment to fixing the criminal legal system, ending mass incarceration and innovating data-driven solutions to public safety challenges," he said.

Chesa Boudin attends an editorial board meeting at the San Francisco Chronicle in 2019. (Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Chesa Boudin was recalled. (Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

While San Francisco district attorney, Boudin faced sharp criticism over his policies which opponents believe had a role in an increased rate of violent crime throughout the city.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

