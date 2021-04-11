On National Pet Day, Andrew Yang remembers dog he gave away

It’s been a ruff day for Andrew Yang.

Hours after the New York City mayoral candidate received backlash for his call to crackdown on unlicensed street vendors, Yang screwed the pooch again with a baffling tweet in honor of National Pet Day.

"On #NationalPetsDay celebrating our dog Grizzly who we raised as a puppy but had to give away because one of our boys became allergic to him," he tweeted on Sunday, along with two photos of the small white pup. "Miss you Grizz! #dogsforyang."

However, Yang’s honesty didn’t go over well on social media.

Thousands replied to the post on Twitter, some of them angry with his decision to rehome the dog — but most of them were just confused as to why he was celebrating the family pet he chose to give away.

"Andrew you didn’t have to post this," tweeted one Twitter user.

"When people ask me why any candidate needs messaging experts, I’m just gonna point them to this tweet," wrote another.

Undeterred, Yang replied to his initial tweet with a 2019 video of the canine formerly known as Grizzly.

In it, the pooch is barking at his owner’s feet while a busy Yang ignores its cries for attention.

"He still remembers daddy."

Yang is no stranger to online backlash. In his quest to become the next mayor of The Big Apple, the frontrunner has been dragged for posting a video from inside of a bodega that many deemed too upscale, taking the "Bronx-bound" A train, and for proposing changes he can’t actually make.

