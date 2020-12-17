Omar says her father died of coronavirus because of Trump's 'criminal neglect'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, said Friday that her father died of Covid-19 in June because of "criminal neglect" by the Trump administration.

"My father and over 300,000 people have lost their lives because of dangerous criminal neglect by Trump and his administration," she told MSNBC. "I agree with Clyburn that it is not enough for us just to issue subpoenas, we have to investigate and prosecute these people who are responsible for these reckless deaths."

Omar, D-Minn., said her father and others who have passed away from COVID-19 are "not here with us because we didn't have leaders who cared about their lives."

"The president, to this day, has not shown an ounce of compassion to the people who have passed away," she added.

"My father survived so many things, for him to lose his life to COVID is devastating," Omar said, her voice shaking.

The House coronavirus subcommittee opened a probe into alleged political interference by the Trump administration. Then-Health and Human Services scientific advisor Paul Alexander and longtime Trump ally Michael Caputo were accused of meddling with the work of career scientists.

On Wednesday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. released a memo purporting to have found evidence of "political interference" by Trump administration officials to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s pandemic response.

"So the bottom line is if it is more infectiouness [sic] now, the issue is who cares?" Paul Alexander wrote in a July email obtained by the House subcommittee. "If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares…as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderely [sic] and nursing homes, we must go on with life….who cares if we test more and get more positive tests.

"There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD," Alexander wrote. "Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected."

In his memo, Clyburn wrote: "The documents released today reinforce the need for HHS to end its obstruction of the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into the political meddling that has hindered the nation’s response to this deadly virus.

"HHS must produce the critical documents and witnesses it is withholding," Clyburn continued, "and CDC Director Robert Redfield must appear for an interview regarding evidence that he ordered CDC staff to delete a key email. Unless the Administration abandons this flagrant obstruction, I will be forced to start issuing subpoenas."

