Ohio Sen. Rob Portman endorses Jane Timken in Republican primary to replace him

Retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Wednesday endorsed Jane Timken in the crowded GOP primary to replace him, the second major endorsement for Timken in as many days.

"I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families. Jane is smart and hard working, and understands the needs of Ohioans," Portman, R-Ohio, said. "She has a record of success, including working tirelessly for years to support Republicans at every level."

"Senator Portman is a thoughtful, conservative leader who has served Ohio with distinction, and I’m honored to have his support," Timken said. "Rob successfully led the effort to pass President Trump’s tax cuts, is the leader in the U.S. Senate in fighting the opioid epidemic, and has consistently delivered results for Ohio on issue after issue."

Portman's endorsement comes the day after Kellyanne Conway, the longtime counselor to former President Donald Trump, endorsed Timken. That's notable as the moderate Portman is far from a stereotype of a Trump Republican.

Portman is the second retiring Republican senator to make an endorsement in the primary to replace him. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., endorsed his former chief of staff Katie Brittin that state's GOP primary.

But Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., have remained neutral on the contests to fill their seats.

Timken's campaign also said the Portman endorsement will unlock about $800,000 in pledges from donors who said they would give to the candidate if Portman endorsed her.

Timken is the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party. She was elected to that post after the 2016 presidential election as part of a wave of pro-Trump officials who came to power in state parties after that race.

Trump endorsed Timken when she ran for that job. But he hasn't picked his candidate in the Ohio Senate primary yet this year.

Among the other candidates in the GOP primary are former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, state Sen. Matt Dolan and investment banker Mike Gibbons. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is the likely Democrat nominee for the seat.