Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published
Last Update 43 mins ago

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman endorses Jane Timken in Republican primary to replace him

Portman's endorsement comes one day after longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway endorsed Timken

By Tyler Olson , Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Wednesday endorsed Jane Timken in the crowded GOP primary to replace him, the second major endorsement for Timken in as many days. 

Former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken speaks at President Trump's Make America Great Again Rally on July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken speaks at President Trump's Make America Great Again Rally on July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio. (Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LONGTIME TRUMP ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY BACKS JANE TIMKEN IN OHIO SENATE GOP PRIMARY

"I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families.  Jane is smart and hard working, and understands the needs of Ohioans," Portman, R-Ohio, said. "She has a record of success, including working tirelessly for years to support Republicans at every level."

"Senator Portman is a thoughtful, conservative leader who has served Ohio with distinction, and I’m honored to have his support," Timken said. "Rob successfully led the effort to pass President Trump’s tax cuts, is the leader in the U.S. Senate in fighting the opioid epidemic, and has consistently delivered results for Ohio on issue after issue."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, questions Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, questions Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

Portman's endorsement comes the day after Kellyanne Conway, the longtime counselor to former President Donald Trump, endorsed Timken. That's notable as the moderate Portman is far from a stereotype of a Trump Republican. 

Portman is the second retiring Republican senator to make an endorsement in the primary to replace him. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., endorsed his former chief of staff Katie Brittin that state's GOP primary. 

But Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., have remained neutral on the contests to fill their seats. 

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem meets with then-Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken at an Ohio Republican Party event in Columbus, Ohio in September of 2020. Noem endorsed Timken in her run for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat. 

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem meets with then-Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken at an Ohio Republican Party event in Columbus, Ohio in September of 2020. Noem endorsed Timken in her run for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat.  (Jane Timken Senate campaign)

Timken's campaign also said the Portman endorsement will unlock about $800,000 in pledges from donors who said they would give to the candidate if Portman endorsed her. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timken is the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party. She was elected to that post after the 2016 presidential election as part of a wave of pro-Trump officials who came to power in state parties after that race. 

Trump endorsed Timken when she ran for that job. But he hasn't picked his candidate in the Ohio Senate primary yet this year. 

Among the other candidates in the GOP primary are former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, state Sen. Matt Dolan and investment banker Mike Gibbons. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is the likely Democrat nominee for the seat. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

More from Politics