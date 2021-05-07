Ohio GOP calls for Rep. Anthony Gonzalez to resign over impeachment vote

The central committee of the Ohio Republican Party voted Friday to censure Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and called on him to resign over his vote for impeaching the former president.

Gonzalez, R-Ohio, was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Trump -- the latest congressional member who voted to impeach or convict the former president to be censured at home.

"This resolution addresses an unconstitutional, politically motivated process that served no purpose," Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement. "Republicans and Democratic members alike have the right to vote in any way they so choose. This committee also has a right to stand on principle and conviction."

It was expected that the central committee would vote to censure Gonzalez on Friday, but not that it would go so far as to call for his resignation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"We believe that Congressman Gonzalez knowingly and willfully violated his oath of office," the resolution calling on the congressman to resign read.

"The decision to side with Democrats on their sustained appetite for impeachment, regardless of motive, severed the confidence of The Republican State Central And Executive Committee of Ohio membership, and therefore, we conclude that Congressman Gonzales does not represent the will of his constituents," it continued. "[T]hus we call upon him, in the strongest terms, TO RESIGN his position as US Representative."

"There was a comment during discussion on is this setting a dangerous precedent for the party to take such a decisive stand," Shannon Burns, the central committee member who introduced the resolution, told Fox News. Burns continued to say that it is a "dangerous precedent for a sitting congressman to not uphold his oath of office" and "prevent due process for an elected president of the United States."

The censure resolution addressed all 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, but the call for resignation targeted only Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has not been as consistently outspoken in pushing Republicans to condemn Trump as some others who voted to impeach him, including Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger. But he's previously defended his impeachment vote.

"The president of the United States helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution," Gonzalez said in a statement announcing that he would vote to impeach Trump. "The Vice President and both chambers of Congress had their lives put in grave danger... These are fundamental threats not just to people's lives but to the very foundation of our Republic."

Meanwhile, Max Miller, the former Trump aide who is running a primary challenge against Gonzalez over his vote, said the vote represented accountability for Gonzalez. Miller was endorsed by Trump shortly after announcing his candidacy.

"The Ohio GOP has rightly voted to hold Anthony Gonzalez accountable for abandoning his constituents, his promises and the Republican Party," Miller said in a statement. "Regardless if he resigns or not we are going to continue spreading our strong, pro-Trump, America First message to every corner of this district."