Officers clear protesters from outside White House, as ‘Defund the Police’ graffiti removed

Law enforcement officers cleared protesters Tuesday from outside the White House following a clash the night before, pushing them beyond a space known as "Black Lives Matter Plaza" in the latest apparent effort to crack down on demonstrations steps from the president's residence.

“Defund the Police” street graffiti was also removed from the area on Tuesday.

The night before, protesters had tried to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House while attempting to carve out a Seattle-style “autonomous zone,” which they called the “Black House Autonomous Zone.” But police on Tuesday moved protesters out and cleared the area near Lafayette Square and St. John’s Episcopal Church.

TRUMP BLASTS 'WEAK' STATE LEADERS FOR ALLOWING REMOVAL OF STATUES AND HISTORIC MONUMENTS

Earlier this month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser helped name the area north of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza," amid protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, meanwhile, made two arrests on Monday night related to the demonstrations in Washington. It is unclear if law enforcement made any arrests on Tuesday morning.

TRUMP VOWS NO 'AUTONOMOUS ZONE' IN DC

Earlier Tuesday morning, President Trump warned protesters who damage federal property that they could be arrested and imprisoned. In a Fox News interview, he criticized state leaders for not being as tough on those who seek the destruction of historical monuments.

"A lot of states are weak. A lot of people are weak and they’re allowing it to happen," Trump said.

“There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President,” Trump also tweeted Tuesday. “If they try they will be met with serious force!"

Fox Business Network's Hillary Vaughn contributed to this report.