Obama wants to make this week all about infrastructure

For the White House, it's infrastructure week.

Even as House Republicans debate a lawsuit against President Obama for overstepping his executive authority and critics focus on the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, Obama will instead put the spotlight on America's roads, bridges and railways.

With the Highway Trust Fund expected to run dry as early as August, Obama will pressure Republicans to immediately pass a spending bill or incur the blame for putting 700,000 jobs at risk. The House is expected to take up legislation this week.

Obama, who has expedited permitting for infrastructure projects, will announce additional executive actions this week, the White House said.

