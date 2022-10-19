Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Obama travels to blue state Nevada as Democrat Senate candidate in razor-thin race with Republican

Nevada U.S. Republican Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt is leading Catherine Cortez Masto in public polling by 1.8%

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Mike Emmanuel | Fox News
GOP gaining momentum with Latino voters in Nevada

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto and former Democrats Lydia Dominguez and Christina Aguilera Ramos joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss their top issues for the 2022 elections. 

Former President Obama is traveling to Nevada, which voted for President Biden by just over 2 percentage points in 2020, as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is locked in a tight re-election race with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

Obama will be visiting the state on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas and will be joined by Cortez Masto, Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak, as well as other statewide Democrat elected officials.

"President Obama will join Senator Cortez Masto, Governor Sisolak, and the Democratic ticket to energize supporters and encourage Nevadans to take advantage of the final days of early voting ahead of the midterm election," a press release announcing Obama's visit states.

Masto said on Twitter following the announcement that Obama "knows how important this election is."

DEMOCRAT-CONTROLLED NEVADA COULD BE SEEING RED IN MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Former President Barack Obama speaks after he and former first lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington. 

Former President Barack Obama speaks after he and former first lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"President Obama knows how important this election is for our families - it's time for all of us to step up, volunteer and get out the vote this November," Cortez Masto said. "Looking forward to welcoming you back to Nevada, @BarackObama!"

His visit comes as the Real Clear Politics polling average for the Nevada U.S. Senate election has Laxalt leading Masto by 1.7%.

THESE SLEEPER SENATE RACES MAY DETERMINE WHICH PARTY CONTROLS THE MAJORITY

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., listens as Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland testifies during the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the Department of the Interior budget on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., listens as Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland testifies during the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the Department of the Interior budget on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo is also leading his Democrat opponent by 1.8% in public polling, according to Real Clear Politics.

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a panel on policing and security prior to former President Donald Trump giving remarks at Treasure Island hotel and casino on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a panel on policing and security prior to former President Donald Trump giving remarks at Treasure Island hotel and casino on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bridget Bennett/Getty Images)

Obama will also be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 28, and Detroit, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 29.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

