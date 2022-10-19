Obama travels to blue state Nevada as Democrat Senate candidate in razor-thin race with Republican

Former President Obama is traveling to Nevada, which voted for President Biden by just over 2 percentage points in 2020, as Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is locked in a tight re-election race with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

Obama will be visiting the state on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas and will be joined by Cortez Masto, Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak, as well as other statewide Democrat elected officials.

"President Obama will join Senator Cortez Masto, Governor Sisolak, and the Democratic ticket to energize supporters and encourage Nevadans to take advantage of the final days of early voting ahead of the midterm election," a press release announcing Obama's visit states.

Masto said on Twitter following the announcement that Obama "knows how important this election is."

"President Obama knows how important this election is for our families - it's time for all of us to step up, volunteer and get out the vote this November," Cortez Masto said. "Looking forward to welcoming you back to Nevada, @BarackObama!"

His visit comes as the Real Clear Politics polling average for the Nevada U.S. Senate election has Laxalt leading Masto by 1.7%.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo is also leading his Democrat opponent by 1.8% in public polling, according to Real Clear Politics.

Obama will also be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 28, and Detroit, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 29.