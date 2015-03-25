Obama to Cut Rick Perry Slack...For Now

President Obama's newest challenger in the 2012 race for the GOP nominee came out swinging this week.

Texas Governor Rick Perry seemed to criticize Obama for lack of military service and made what some considered threatening remarks about Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

But in an interview with CNN, Mr. Obama brushed off his potential opponent's remarks about the commander-in-chief serving in the military. Obama noted that Perry "just got in," and said that running for president is not like a campaign for governor or Congress, and that he'll "cut him some slack" because it's only been a couple days.

At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Monday, Perry had emphasized experience, "I don't want somebody sitting in the front left seat of the airliner that just got their pilot's license," he said. "I want an experienced individual as the president of United States from the standpoint of a chief executive officer."

But he wouldn't go as far as saying the military doesn't respect Obama, "No, I think the military men and women - you need to go ask them - I think the military men and women respect the commander in chief regardless of who it is," he said.

On Sunday in Waterloo, Iowa, Perry also said, "One of the powerful reasons that I'm running for the presidency of the United States is to make sure that every young man and woman who puts on the uniform of this country respects highly the president of the United States."

Perry's comments about the Federal Reserve also have been making headlines.

Obama's spokesman Jay Carney had another message for Perry regarding his comments that if Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke were to print more money ahead of the election it would be "almost treasonous."

Speaking to reporters in Iowa Tuesday, Carney responded, "When you're president or you're running for president you have to think about what you're saying because your words have greater impact. President Obama and we take the independence of the federal reserve very seriously and certainly think threatening the fed chairman is probably not a good idea."

The two opponents almost crossed paths in Iowa Tuesday, President Obama on his Midwest bus tour in Peosta and Governor Perry just 13 miles down the road in Dubuque.