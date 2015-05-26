Obama taps top Biden aide to be senior White House adviser

President Obama has chosen one of Vice President Joe Biden's top aides to be his new senior adviser.

The White House says Shailagh Murray is Obama's pick to replace his longtime aide Dan Pfeiffer, who left this month.

Murray is Biden's communications director and his deputy chief of staff. She's also a former reporter for The Washington Post.

Obama says in a statement that he's relied on Murray's strategic advice for years. The White House says Murray will work on a range of issues and special projects.

Obama is also tapping Jason Goldman to be the new White House chief digital officer. Goldman worked previously at Google and Twitter.

Murray and Goldman join a number of new advisers Obama has hired recently, amid a string of second-term staff departures.