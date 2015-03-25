Obama, Romney cancel campaign events after Colorado shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- In the wake of the tragic shooting in Aurora, Colo., early Friday morning, President Obama and Mitt Romney are canceling campaign events.

Obama, who is in the middle of a two-day swing through Florida, will return to Washington after addressing the shooting during shortened remarks in Fort Myers.

Romney, who will address supporters in New Hampshire, will speak of the shootings and refrain from criticizing the president today. He has canceled all interviews for the day.

Both campaigns issued statements condemning the tragedy that killed at least 12 people at a movie theater just after midnight.