Barack Obama
Published

Obama reacts to Russia's Ukraine invasion: 'Putin has always been ruthless’

Obama speaks to NBC’s ‘Today’ Show about Putin’s mindset

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Former President Barack Obama revealed in a Tuesday morning interview about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Vladimir Putin "has always been ruthless against his own people as well as others." 

Obama, speaking to NBC’s "Today" Show, described the Russian president as someone who has always been "wrapped up in this twisted, distorted sense of grievance and ethnic nationalism. 

"What we have seen, with the invasion of Ukraine, is him being reckless in a way that you might not have anticipated eight, ten years ago, but you know, the danger was always there," Obama said. 

Obama also said the ongoing conflict "is a reminder of why it is so important for us to not take our own democracy for granted, why it's so important for us to stand for and ally ourselves with those who believe in freedom and independence and I think the current administration is doing what it needs to be doing." 

Barack Obama meets with Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland in June 2013. 

Barack Obama meets with Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland in June 2013.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in its 48th day. 

