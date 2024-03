Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden will reportedly call on his former running mate Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make the argument that he's made health care more affordable and should be re-elected.

Obama and Pelosi will join Biden for a virtual rally with activists on Saturday to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamcare, Politico reported. The event is intended to showcase what Biden advisers see as one of the president's strongest arguments for re-election, the report said.

"The Affordable Care Act is so significant for both of them," Jen O’Malley Dillon, chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, told Politico. "It really shows what it means to have leaders fighting for you and doing things people thought were impossible."

According to Politico, the Obamacare anniversary event will include a digital ad blitz in swing states Biden will campaign heavily in, including, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden boasted about lowering health care costs in his State of the Union address and swiped at his presumptive 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump, for unsuccessfully attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act when he was in office.

"Folks, Obamacare, known as the Affordable Care Act is still a very big deal. Over one hundred million of you can no longer be denied health insurance because of pre-existing conditions," Biden said in his address to a joint session of Congress.

"But my predecessor and many in this chamber want to take that protection away by repealing the Affordable Care Act. I won’t let that happen!"

The president mentioned how he signed laws that capped prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare and enacted tax credits to reduce the cost of health care premiums.

Saturday's appearance with Obama comes as Biden is scheduled to reunite with his predecessor and former President Bill Clinton for a swanky New York City fundraiser hosted by Stephen Colbert.

The fundraiser is scheduled for March 28 in New York City and the cheapest tickets cost around $250, according to NBC News. Photos with all three presidents will cost $100,000 and those in attendance who donate $250,000 or $500,000 will be allowed to attend separate functions with the Democratic trio.

Colbert, a staunch Democratic Party supporter who's anchored "The Late Show" since 2015, is expected to host a conversation with all three presidents as over 3,000 people are set to attend. The event could bring in over $10 million for the Biden campaign.

