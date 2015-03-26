Obama campaign raises $45 million in February

President Barack Obama raised $45 million for his re-election campaign, the Democratic Party and other campaign funds in February, bringing his total to about $300 million for this election cycle.

Obama announced his monthly total on Monday on Twitter. The president has stepped up fundraising in recent weeks, holding events last month in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle and in Chicago and Atlanta last week.

The Obama campaign says in a video that nearly 350,000 people contributed during the month. It says the average donation is about $59 for the entire election cycle and nearly 98 percent of the donations were $250 or less.

The reports are being filed ahead of a Tuesday campaign finance deadline for presidential campaigns.