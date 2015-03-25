Obama Calls UConn Coach After Record-Setting Win

During the post-game press conference after his women's basketball team broke the all-time NCAA wins record, University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma took a congratulatory phone call from President Obama.

"No, you're not interrupting anything," Auriemma said as he spoke into a cell phone in front of reporters gathered at Hartford's XL Center. "You know, if I was calling you and you had all those reporters in front of you, you'd be dying to take my phone call, right?"

The Connecticut women's basketball team won their 89th straight basketball game by beating Florida State 93 to 62. The previous record of 88 consecutive wins was held by legendary coach John Wooden's UCLA men's teams from 1971 to 1974.

The lady Huskies' streak has included two national championships. Winning the title traditionally earns teams the opportunity to visit the White House to celebrate with the president. On their most recent trip, the UConn team shot hoops outside the West Wing with Obama, and Auriemma recalled that April visit during the call.

"It's an incredible thing that these kids have done and we owe you a little bit of gratitude," Auriemma said to the president. " That lesson you gave them on the White House basketball court really paid off, so I appreciate you doing that for them."

The first win of UConn's record-setting streak came on November 16, 2008, 12 days after Obama was elected president. "We have not lost since you've been inaugurated," Auriemma said. "How about we keep that streak going for a couple more years, huh?"