Obama ad seeks to counter Romney welfare claims

President Obama's campaign is using a new television ad to combat what it says are false charges from Republican Mitt Romney on welfare.

The ad, titled "Blatant," rebuts Romney's claims that the president removed work requirements from federal welfare laws. The ad quotes former President Bill Clinton, who oversaw the passage of the work requirement, as saying the Romney ad is "not true."

Obama moved last month to allow states to receive waivers for some federal requirements if they show that other methods put welfare recipients to work more effectively. Some conservatives fear the waivers will erode the work requirement.

The Obama ad is the latest volley in an increasingly negative ad war between the campaigns. It's running in seven political battleground states.