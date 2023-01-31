NY Republican Rep. George Santos to recuse himself from committee assignments, sources say

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will step back from the two committee assignments he received in the House of Representatives, sources tell Fox News.

Multiple GOP sources confirm to Fox News that Santos said in a Republican conference meeting Tuesday morning he will recuse himself from his assignments on the Small Business and Science Committees.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had faced numerous questions over whether Santos would be permitted to sit on House committees following revelations that he fabricated his work and education history, among numerous other lies.

McCarthy insisted that Santos would be allowed to sit on committees as an elected member of the House of Representatives. But he also said Santos will be removed from Congress if a House Ethics Committee investigation determines that he violated the law.

"If for some way when we go through Ethics, and he has broken the law, then we will remove him," McCarthy told reporters last week.

The controversy over Santos erupted after reports revealed that he had lied about major parts of his background, including his work and education history, connections to an alleged Ponzi scheme, his mother's death, and even his Jewish heritage.

He is also accused of using a fake animal charity in 2016 to scam a disabled veteran by raising money for their dog's cancer treatment and then keeping the funds himself. Santos denies the allegation.

Santos has faced calls to resign from Republicans and Democrats in Congress and numerous New York State Republicans. Santos said earlier this month that he would resign if the 142,000 people who voted for him asked him to.

