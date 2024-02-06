NY GOP calls on Gov. Hochul to remove Bragg following 'unconscionable handling' of migrant attack on NYPD

New York Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after the recent attack on New York police officers by a group of migrants in the Big Apple.

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and 19 other senators called on the Democratic governor to remove Bragg, citing the "unconscionable handling" of the NYPD officers by a gang of migrants outside of Times Square.

"Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s unconscionable handling of the recent attack on two NYPD officers by a gang of migrants outside a Times Square shelter must be the final straw," the letter said.

"The public safety of New Yorkers is clearly at risk," the letter said.

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG REACTS TO ‘HEINOUS’ ATTACKS ON NYPD OFFICERS BY MIGRANTS: ‘DESPICABLE ACTS’

The letter cited the recent video of a group of migrants who were caught-on-camera kicking two NYPD officers before running away.

The GOP lawmakers said that it is "inarguable" that the alleged attackers should be in custody, but they were allowed by Bragg's office to "waltz out of court" after they were released without bail.

"Police report that a video capturing the attack shows that as many as twelve men may have been involved in attacking the two officers. It is inarguable that these attackers should have been held in custody," the letter said. "And yet, as of the date of this letter, seven suspects have been arrested by police and DA Bragg’s office has let six of them waltz out of court after being released without bail."

The lawmakers noted that the suspects appeared to not have "a care in the world," noting Jhoan Boada, 22, who was captured flipping the double bird after being released without bail, following his alleged involvement in the NYPD assault.

"Several of these individuals were seen laughing and making obscene gestures as they left the courthouse, seeming to have not a care in the world," the lawmakers said.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT FLIPS MIDDLE FINGERS AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH ATTACKING NYPD IN TIMES SQUARE

The Republican lawmakers blasted Bragg, saying that he "thumbed his nose" at crime victims, "turned his back" on law enforcement and has "selectively prosecuted criminals."

"From the moment he took office, DA Bragg has thumbed his nose at crime victims, turned his back on the police and has selectively prosecuted criminals for political reasons only," the letter said. "His incredibly poor judgment is matched only by his unwillingness to take criminals off the streets."

The group implored Hochul to remove Bragg as District Attorney and appoint someone who would "enforce the law and do what is necessary to not only get the criminals off the streets, but also send the message that lawlessness will not be tolerated."

"It is clear that DA Bragg has no interest in prosecuting criminals and no desire to support law enforcement, which in turn, makes New Yorkers less safe," the letter said. "We need a District Attorney that will enforce the law and do what is necessary to not only get the criminals off the streets, but also send the message that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

NYPD CHIEF BLASTS MIGRANTS' ATTACK ON OFFICERS AS MUGSHOTS OF SUSPECTS RELEASED

"DA Bragg is failing at performing the basic duties of his position, and for the safety of all New Yorkers, you must remove him from the office of Manhattan District Attorney immediately," the letter concluded.

WATCH:

The lawmaker's outrage came after two officers were attacked on West 42nd Street at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 by a group of migrants.

Footage of the attack, showed a NYPD officer asking the migrants to move, but a scuffle ensued as the officers were seen trying to subdue a person in a yellow jacket onto the ground.

One hooded suspect wearing a backpack can then be seen kicking one of the officers twice in the head as he grapples on the ground, while another suspect in a red top kicks him in the back.

As the struggle ensues, the suspect in the red jacket returns and kicks the other officer in the back.

Another hooded suspect wearing a backpack then arrives on the scene and takes a big swinging kick aimed at one of the officer's heads. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick .

The suspects are then seen running off. The unidentified officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. One officer sustained cuts to the face while the other had bruising to the body, according to sources.

Authorities charged the four earlier this week with a variety of charges, including assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attack came as city leaders struggle with how to handle an influx of migrants from Texas as services are strained, and more residents continue to lose patience over how to address the surge.

New York State Senator Rob Ortt, Gov. Hochul and the Manhattan District Attorney's offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.