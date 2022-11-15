Expand / Collapse search
New York
NY election results: Republican Brandon Williams wins in 'Lean R' 22nd Congressional District

Williams will replace Rep. John Katko, a Republican lawmaker who stood against former President Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Republican candidate Brandon Williams clinched his central New York congressional seat, defeating Democrat Francis Conole. 

The election, which leaned toward the GOP in a year of key Republican victories in New York, decided the replacement for retiring Republican Rep. John Katko

GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES WIN SEVERAL NEW YORK CITY SUBURB RACES

Fox News Power Rankings had the 22nd Congressional District as a "lean Republican" race leading up to the election. Williams declared victory last week as incoming voter data showed him consistently ahead of Canole, and The Associated Press called the race late Monday.

Republican New York congressional candidate Brandon Williams.

Republican New York congressional candidate Brandon Williams. (Brandon Williams for Congress)

Williams entered the race as a first-time candidate, leaning on his experience in the U.S. Navy and his history as a tech entrepreneur before moving to the area several years ago. He co-founded the software outfit CPLANE.aim — a company dedicated to automating cloud computing for large-scale industries.

TRUMP READY TO RUN, AS MANY BLAME HIM FOR MIDTERMS, BUT HIS BASE WILL DECIDE

Williams positioned himself as more closely aligned with former President Trump and his policies than Katko. Williams earned the support of Steve Bannon, who dubbed his effort an "underfunded, bootstrap, MAGA campaign."

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., and former U.S. President Trump.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., and former U.S. President Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images | Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Conversely, the retiring Katko faced backlash from many in the GOP after voting last January to impeach Trump for inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by right wing extremists and other supporters of the then president who aimed to upend congressional certification of now President Biden's Electoral College victory.

New York state proved crucial for House Republicans as the party flipped two Democratic seats northwest of New York City and swept the entirety of Long Island.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

