New York, Connecticut, New Jersey add 3 more states to mandatory quarantine restriction list

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced that individuals traveling to their states from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma will be required to quarantine for 14 days -- after the three states experienced a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The tristate governors announced a travel advisory last month, requiring individuals traveling to the region from states experiencing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine.

The criteria for states that have a high infection rate are 10 infections per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, or 10 percent of the state's total population infected on a seven-day rolling average. According to Cuomo, Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now meet that threshold.

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything," Cuomo said. “New Yorkers did the impossible -- we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best -- and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.”

“Several outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel from COVID-19 hotspots nationwide,” Murphy said in a statement Tuesday. “In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission."

He added: "I urge those arriving from one of these nineteen states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans.”

At this point, individuals traveling from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

In an effort to enforce the rule, Cuomo has suggested that people report those who fail to follow his coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

“When you land in New York, you come through an airport, we know who you are. We know what flight you took and we’ll do random checks,” said Cuomo during a June 24 interview.

“It’s an honor system,” Cuomo continued, “but if you violate it and an inspector calls you or shows up at your address and you’re not there, you’ll break the law, you’ll have a mandatory quarantine and you’ll pay a several thousand dollar civil penalty.”