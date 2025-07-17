Expand / Collapse search
White House

Not 'honest' news organizations: White House defends yanking $9B ‘worth of crap’ in rescissions package

'These are partisan, left-wing outlets,' Leavitt said

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
White House defends decision to yank '$9B worth of crap' in funding Congress already approved Video

White House defends decision to yank '$9B worth of crap' in funding Congress already approved

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Trump administration's efforts to revoke already approved funds for foreign aid and public broadcasting will benefit taxpayers.

The White House dismissed comments that the Trump administration's efforts to yank already approved federal funds for foreign aid and public broadcasting pose a public safety threat. 

The rescissions package the Senate approved early Thursday pulls more than $1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) that provides federal funding for NPR and PBS.

"These are not honest news organizations," Leavitt told reporters Thursday. "These are partisan left wing outlets that are funded by the taxpayers. And this administration does not believe it's a good use of the taxpayers' time and money." 

PBS and NPR could not be immediately reached for comment by Fox News Digital. 

‘LONG OVERDUE’: SENATE REPUBLICANS RAM THROUGH TRUMP'S CLAWBACK PACKAGE WITH CUTS TO FOREIGN AID, NPR

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt answers reporters' questions

Hands are raised as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 17, 2025.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Additionally, the rescissions package revokes nearly $8 billion in already approved funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which the Trump administration dismantled amid concerns the formerly independent organization did not advance U.S. interests. The organization is not part of the State Department. 

The Senate narrowly approved the rescission measure, which would revoke funding the Congress previously approved an signed off on, by a 51-48 margin. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted alongside Democrats to oppose the package. 

"Look, $9 billion worth of crap that it was in our federal funding that is now being rescinded," Leavitt said. "This is a good thing for the American people and the American taxpayer." 

Republican lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., have touted the measure as a step toward "fiscal sanity" as the Trump administration seeks to weed out waste, fraud, and abuse. 

SENATE MARCHES TOWARD PASSING TRUMP'S $9B CLAWBACK BILL AFTER DRAMATIC LATE-NIGHT VOTES

senate majority leader john thune walks to a vote in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) heads to the Senate Chamber to vote on a bill on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"I appreciate all the work the administration has done in identifying wasteful spending," Thune said in a speech ahead of the vote. "And now it’s time for the Senate to do its part to cut some of that waste out of the budget. It’s a small but important step toward fiscal sanity that we all should be able to agree is long overdue."

But Democrats claim that the cuts to foreign aid benefit Russia and China, and that the rescission package jeopardizes national security. Likewise, Democrats are concerned about the rescission package could spread to other areas beyond foreign aid and public broadcasting. 

TRUMP'S $9 BILLION CLAWBACK PASSES FIRST SENATE TEST, WHILE MORE HURDLES AWAIT

Schumer at the Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., turns to an aide during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 3, 2025.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"If Republicans slash more American aid, it will create a dangerous vacuum that the Chinese Communist Party will continue to eagerly fill," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

"They're letting Donald Trump decide for himself which programs to defund, and that puts everything at risk – healthcare, education, food assistance, public health," Schumer said. "Everything – everything – becomes at risk. That is what happens if a package like this is allowed to become law." 

Fox News' Alex Miller contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 