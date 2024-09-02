North Carolina elections board faces another lawsuit, as RNC sues swing state over noncitizen voting concerns

The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) is facing another lawsuit, as the Republican National Committee (RNC) is suing the battleground state for allegedly opening the door for non-citizens to vote.

The lawsuit brought by the RNC and the North Carolina Republican Party in Wake County last week accuses the NCSBE and members, Alan Hirsch, Jeff Carmon, Siobhan Millen, Stacy Eggers IV and Kevin Lewis of failing to require identification to prove citizenship.



The lawsuit alleges that by violating the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and not checking the identification of approximately 225,000 voters, the agency "is opening the door for non-citizens to vote."

North Carolina is the first state in the nation to start voting. The battleground state starts mailing out ballots for eligible voters on Sept. 6.



"The NCSBE has once again failed in its mandate to keep non-citizens off the voter rolls, fueling distrust and jeopardizing our elections," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. "We are committed to the basic principle – and commonsense law – that only Americans decide American elections. Deliberately failing to follow the law, right before our country’s most important election, is inexcusable. We will fight every day to ensure that NCSBE follows the law, cleans the voter rolls, and protects the vote for North Carolinians."

RFK JR. SUES NORTH CAROLINA TO REMOVE NAME FROM BALLOT BEFORE ELECTION

"This State Board continually has problems ensuring voter rolls only have verified citizens," NCGOP Chairman Jason Simmons added. "This lawsuit will remedy their ongoing refusal to collect the required information from those who want to take part in North Carolina elections. Accountability and fidelity to following the rule of law is long overdue for the most partisan Elections Board in state history."

The state board formerly used a voter registration form that failed to require HAVA-required identification information, such as a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number. Election officials admitted the form was non-compliant with HAVA and eventually fixed it, but in the meantime, approximately 225,000 people registered without supplying the HAVA-required information, the complaint says.

Election officials allegedly refused to take remedial action and did not reach out to these voters to collect the required information. Instead, what the defendants "offer as a solution is a half-hearted promise that those who were ineligible to register but were allowed to anyway will naturally filter themselves out from the state’s voter rolls when they conduct other election-related activities," the complaint says.

"This inaction misses the mark," the lawsuit says. "Not only does this 'solution' fail to remedy the ongoing violations of state and federal law or account for Defendants’ responsibilities under the same, but it leaves North Carolinians to wonder how they can trust in the security of their elections, especially when those tasked with protecting their rights cannot be bothered to do what is required by law."

TRUMP RALLIES IN NC BEHIND BULLETPROOF GLASS AT FIRST OUTDOOR EVENT SINCE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"Even worse, this 'solution' sends the message to the millions of duly qualified and registered voters in North Carolina that their chief elections officials will shirk their responsibilities and refuse to verify whether those who vote in the state’s elections are entitled to do so in the first place," it adds.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NCSBE for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

This is the second lawsuit filed by the RNC and the NCGOP against the North Carolina Board of Elections in a matter of weeks.

Last month, Republicans sued the board for allegedly failing to check jury questionnaire responses to identify and remove non-citizens from the voter rolls, as required by law.

Last year, the state legislature passed SB747, a major election integrity law that requires state elections officials to cross-check when an individual claims to be a non-citizen on a jury questionnaire, to make sure that same person is not on the voter rolls. The RNC and NCGOP alleges that despite the law going into effect July 1, election officials have not begun to enforce it.

In February, North Carolina’s Office of State Budget and Management reported that approximately 325,000 "unauthorized" immigrants were residing in the state.

That was out of the total of 501,000 foreign-born non-citizens in North Carolina, according to the complaint in that case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Last week, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also sued the North Carolina State Board for denying his request to be removed from the state's ballot before the November election. Despite the candidate dropping out of the race and endorsing former President Trump, the board decided in a 3-2 vote to keep Kennedy's name because nearly 2 million ballots had already been printed.

Kennedy also was unable to remove himself from the ballot in the fellow battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin.