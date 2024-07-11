North Carolina election board defers certifying RFK Jr, Cornel West: report

An elections board in North Carolina has once again deferred granting certification to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cornel West, citing concerns over how their nominating signatures were obtained.

Members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections claimed at a Tuesday hearing that during several probing phone calls to voters registered with the two candidates' parties, some signers did not know they had been nominating Kennedy or West.

Board personnel reached out to 26 voters who signed petitions for Kennedy's We The People party and 66 who signed for West's Justice for All party. It is not clear how many of those contacted are alleged to have been confused about the purpose of their signatures.

General counsel Lindsey Wakely said 12 signers of the Justice for All petition did not remember signing the petition.

Every individual contacted from the We the People party petition reportedly remembered signing their name, according to local outlet Port City Daily.

State election officials previously confirmed that the We the People party submitted more than the 13,865 valid signatures necessary to register as a political party ahead of the 2024 election. The Justice for All party similarly turned in more than the minimum number of signatures necessary.

Debate has erupted in the state over whether opposition to Kennedy and West's names on the ballot is based on legitimate ethical concerns or political gamesmanship to protect President Biden from third party candidates.

Republican member of the election board Kevin Lewis reportedly expressed frustration with the continued obstacles to Kennedy and West, questioning the motives of his Democrat colleagues.

"You know how I voted the last time and I hope fellow board members will do the right thing and approve these partners today," Lewis said, according to Port City News.

Kennedy has repeatedly denied accusations that he is running as a spoiler against Biden, claiming that he is "trying to hurt both" the president and his opponent, former President Trump.