Cornel West lashes out at Piers Morgan in heated debate on Israel: ‘And that's why I call you a racist’

The number of students and antisemitic agitators arrested since April 18 has approached 900

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Cornel West lashes out at Piers Morgan in heated debate on Israel: ‘And that's why I call you a racist’

Show host Piers Morgan argued with Cornel West over the Israel-Hamas war in a debate about racism, civilian deaths in Gaza and the escalation of the conflict.

Columnist and show host Piers Morgan argued with Cornel West and other commentators over the Israel-Hamas war in a debate Wednesday about racism, terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 

"If you're brazenly supporting organizations, groups of people that are deemed to be terrorists by large swathes of the world, does that cross the line?" Morgan asked about student protests at universities across the U.S.

"This is utter nonsense, Piers," left-wing political commentator Cenk Uygur told the show host. 

Cornel West and Piers Morgan split image

Show host Piers Morgan argued with Cornel West over the Israel-Hamas war in a debate about free speech.  (Getty Images)

"You've got genocide taking place," presidential candidate Cornel West told Morgan, agreeing with Uygur. "You've got IDF terrorism taking place. You can't say a mumbling word about 12 universities that have been leveled to the ground. Hundreds and hundreds of professors have been killed, students have been killed." 

"You're a journalist!" West told Morgan. 

"Have you talked about the 112 journalists who have been killed, brother?" West said, launching into a tirade against Morgan on his show. 

"I agree with Cornel West completely. You're totally and utterly lying through your framing," Uygur said, interrupting West's tirade. 

"You're just lying, man, you ought to be ashamed of yourself!" West told Morgan. 

West later argued that Morgan was not talking enough about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and was intentionally excluding examples of civilian deaths in Gaza by Israeli soldiers. 

"When you have massive children at universities and hospitals completely leveled, and you have something on your Twitter, rather than make that part of the framing of the issue, then in fact, you become an extension of propaganda," West said. 

Piers Morgan and Cornel West debate

West later argued that Morgan was not talking enough about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and was intentionally excluding examples of civilian deaths in Gaza by Israeli soldiers.  (Piers Morgan "Uncensored")

"And that's why I call you a racist because it means then that Palestinian lives do not have the same value as an Israeli life," West added. 

"How dare you call me a racist," Morgan responded. "What you don’t know is before I did this debate, I did a long interview with one of the IDF spokesmen in which I went after him about their planned invasion of Rafah because I think it would be a catastrophic mistake. So don’t call me a racist."

"Me saying it is wrong that Jewish students are being harassed is not racism," the show host said. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.