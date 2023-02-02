North Carolina bill would ban gender-affirming medical procedures for minors

A new bill in North Carolina would make it illegal for medical professionals to perform any gender-affirming medical treatments on minors.

The bill was introduced on Wednesday in the North Carolina House of Representatives by Republican George Cleveland and would ban hormone treatments and gender-affirming surgeries for people younger than 18.

Doctors who surgically remove any "nondiseased" or otherwise healthy body part or tissue could face a $1,000 fine and potently lose their license.

Children born with ambiguous sex characteristics are excluded from the bill.

Similar legislation has been proposed in other states, with the Utah legislature passing a bill in January that would ban minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

The bill has yet to be signed by Utah's Republican Governor Spencer Cox, who hasn't taken a public position on the bill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.p