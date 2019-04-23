There is no evidence of Trump wrongdoing to begin impeachment process: Sen. Mike Lee

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday that even “disappointed” Democratic leadership understands pushing to impeach President Trump will come at an electoral cost to the party.

“It's not good for them now, not likely to be good for them a year from now,” Lee said amid the news that House Democratic leadership balked at the idea of beginning impeachment proceedings during a conference call Monday evening even as 2020 Democratic contenders and firebrand freshmen urged the party to proceed.

DEM LEADERS REJECT IMMEDIATE IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS IN URGENT CONFERENCE CALL

“Republicans learned this a couple of decades ago when going through the impeachment process for Bill Clinton. It didn't turn out well for us. No reason why it would turn out well for them this time around,” he added.

Lee went on to say the Democrats were “woefully disappointed” Special Counsel Robert Mueller didn’t find collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, rendering the grounds for of impeachment hollow.

“To me it seems clear they were woefully disappointed. They have been holding out for this mystical Mueller report for two years ... The report came out and there isn't there." — Sen. Mike Lee

“To me, it seems clear they were woefully disappointed. They have been holding out for this mystical Mueller report for two years. They believed that it was going to be an answer to all of their problems. All of a sudden it would come out Democratic children throughout the nation would be holding hands and singing songs of praise,” the senator said.

HARRIS JOINS ELIZABETH WARREN’S CALL FOR IMPEACHMENT

“The report came out and there isn't there. It's not going to work. Few of them are still saying let's impeach. I think the smart set is looking back and saying there is nothing to prosecute. “

Lee adds that the reason the impeachment of Trump has no support in the U.S. Senate is because there’s no evidence that Trump committed impeachable wrongdoing.

“It's not there, one of the reasons it's not there is because there is no there there. There is no evidence, not even a scintilla of collusion,” Lee said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The circumstances don't warrant themselves well. They don't suggest any type of obstruction charge. So they don't have it. They must be very disappointed that is how the system works.”