Nikki Haley launches broadside against AOC, after 'Squad' member doubles down on anti-Israel sentiment

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, after the "Squad" member doubled down on calling Israel an "apartheid" state on Thursday.

AOC lashed out at Haley on Twitter earlier Thursday, after the former South Carolina governor called her out for voting against a House resolution showing support for Israel. The lawmaker doubled down, saying those who voted for the measure were in favor of "apartheid."

"Why does Israel get under your skin?" Haley asked in her follow-up. "Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don't get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela."

"You all would fit in great with the antisemites at the United Nations," Haley finished, lumping in AOC with the rest of the members of the far-left Squad.

AOC had responded to Haley's earlier tweet – which listed every representative who voted against the pro-Israel measure – with glee.

"Oooh, a list!" she wrote. "Remember to call it ‘People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong’ or alternatively, ‘People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians.’"

AOC was one of nine representatives who voted against the measure. Joining her were Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Summer Lee, D-Pa.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; Andre Carson, D-Ind.; and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., voted "present."

The measure passed 412-9.

The exchange came one day after Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress, an event AOC boycotted. Herzog gave a thinly veiled rebuke to AOC and her Squad during his speech.

"Mr. Speaker, I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it," Herzog said Wednesday.

"But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel’s right to exist," he added, and those in attendance responded with resounding applause.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.