Nikki Haley denies 'false rumors' she will replace Pence on GOP ticket in 2020

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to United Nations, on Wednesday denied what she called “false rumors” that she could replace Mike Pence as the Republican Party’s vice presidential nominee in 2020.

“Enough of the false rumors,” Haley said, tweeting a photo of her and Pence together at the U.N. “Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Haley to speak out, though the idea of President Trump replacing Pence with Haley has been floated in the media before.

In June, a Wall Street Journal opinion piece called for Trump to run with Haley in 2020 as a way to appeal to “politically moderate suburban women.”

But Trump ruled it out during an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

“I love Nikki. She’s endorsed me. She’s my friend. She’s a part of my campaign. But Mike has been a great vice president. He’s a hundred percent,” Trump said.

The president added: “Nikki’s future is good,” but added that Pence is “the person, 100 percent.”

Haley resigned as U.N. ambassador last year. While she has praised the president before, Haley raised eyebrows earlier this month by tweeting criticism of Trump’s attacks on Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

In a tweet, Haley responded with an eye-roll emoji and by stating, "This is so unnecessary."

In an apparent reference to the VP rumors about Haley, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway replied “THIS is so unnecessary,” adding, “Trump-PENCE2020.”

Haley served as the governor of South Carolina for six years before joining the Trump administration in 2017.