Nikki Haley calls Robert Hur report ‘unbelievably disturbing’

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley called Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Biden and the mishandling of classified materials "unbelievably disturbing."

Haley, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made the comments during a Thursday interview on Fox News's "Hannity."

"It is unbelievably disturbing that they are showing that they see Biden to not have a good memory, that they see him as diminished, that they see that it’s a problem, and they point-blank say that," Haley told Hannity.

NO CHARGES FOR BIDEN AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO IMPROPER HANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

"I mean, this is actually dangerous," Haley continued. "Look, people make fun of the fact that I say we need to have mental competency tests. There’s a reason 70 percent of Americans don’t wanna see a Biden-Trump rematch."

According to Hur's report on Biden's mishandling of classified documents released Thursday, the president could not remember key details of his own life — such as when he was vice president — during interviews with investigators.

"In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse," the report states. "He did not remember when he was vice president , forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')."

BIDEN 'DID NOT REMEMBER WHEN HE WAS VICE PRESIDENT,' WHEN HIS SON BEAU DIED, DURING SPECIAL COUNSEL INTERVIEWS

"He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died," the report continued. "And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama."

Haley said the report's findings emphasize the need to bring in a younger generation of lawmakers to contend for the nation's highest office.

"The party that gets rid of their 80-year-old candidate is gonna be the party that wins," Haley said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hur has been investigating Biden’s improper retention of classified records since last year. Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national security and foreign policy which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

The special counsel will not recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling classified documents, despite finding "evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

The materials included "marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

Fox News Digital's Joe Schoffstall, Brooke Singman, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.