Newsom swipes at Republican leaders over migrant trips in victory speech

In a victory speech Tuesday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a shot at Republicans who flew and bussed illegal immigrants out of southern states.

"We're living in a society where not everybody is being treated fairly. That zest for demonization coming from the other side, these red states where there's a cruelty," he said. "Talking down to people, bullying people, making them feel lesser."

"That cruelty is extended by flying migrants to an island and celebrating that as some fleeting victory at others' expense," Newsom continued. "We are mindful of the moment we're in, in our politics. And so, we have a responsibility as Californians to do more about what we did tonight. To continue to assert our values, which we hold dear. We believe they're American values, [and] certainly California values."

The governor added that "the dream" was predicated on living and advancing "across every conceivable difference."

Tens of thousands of migrants have been sent from Texas, Arizona and Florida to the nation's capital, Chicago, Martha's Vineyard and New York City.

Democratic leaders of major cities on the East Coast declared states of emergency, opening up temporary shelters to house the arrivals.

The city of El Paso's communications director, Laura Cruz-Acosta, said last month that the city would no longer send buses to New York due to a "significant decrease in encounters" following a new Homeland Security policy action for Venezuelans.

New York is a sanctuary city, and California became a sanctuary state in 2017.

California is home to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants.

Just a year after surviving a recall, the Fox News Decision Desk projected Tuesday night that Newsom would handily win another term. He bested GOP gubernatorial challenger and California state Sen. Brian Dahle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.