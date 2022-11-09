Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gavin Newsom
Published

Newsom swipes at Republican leaders over migrant trips in victory speech

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bested state Sen. Brian Dahle easily during Tuesday's election

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Go Video

Fox News Go

Fox News Go

In a victory speech Tuesday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a shot at Republicans who flew and bussed illegal immigrants out of southern states.

"We're living in a society where not everybody is being treated fairly. That zest for demonization coming from the other side, these red states where there's a cruelty," he said. "Talking down to people, bullying people, making them feel lesser."

"That cruelty is extended by flying migrants to an island and celebrating that as some fleeting victory at others' expense," Newsom continued. "We are mindful of the moment we're in, in our politics. And so, we have a responsibility as Californians to do more about what we did tonight. To continue to assert our values, which we hold dear. We believe they're American values, [and] certainly California values."

The governor added that "the dream" was predicated on living and advancing "across every conceivable difference."

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, accompanied by his wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their children, delivers remarks after winning his second term in office in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, accompanied by his wife, first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their children, delivers remarks after winning his second term in office in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Tens of thousands of migrants have been sent from Texas, Arizona and Florida to the nation's capital, Chicago, Martha's Vineyard and New York City. 

Democratic leaders of major cities on the East Coast declared states of emergency, opening up temporary shelters to house the arrivals. 

Venezuelan migrants gather at the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal. The group was transported to Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts.

Venezuelan migrants gather at the Vineyard Haven ferry terminal. The group was transported to Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The city of El Paso's communications director, Laura Cruz-Acosta, said last month that the city would no longer send buses to New York due to a "significant decrease in encounters" following a new Homeland Security policy action for Venezuelans.

CALIFORNIA ELECTION RESULTS EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED FOR DAYS, WEEKS IN SOME LOS ANGELES-AREA RACES, REPORT SAYS

New York is a sanctuary city, and California became a sanctuary state in 2017.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on Oct. 6, 2022, in San Francisco.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on Oct. 6, 2022, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California is home to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just a year after surviving a recall, the Fox News Decision Desk projected Tuesday night that Newsom would handily win another term. He bested GOP gubernatorial challenger and California state Sen. Brian Dahle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 

More from Politics