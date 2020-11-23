Newsom, family in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family are quarantining after potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19,” Newsom tweeted early Monday.

“Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery,” he continued, adding, “Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today.”

“However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days,” Newsom said.

He added that they are “grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic.”

The governor’s tweets come after one his children also may have been exposed to COVID-19 at school, after a classmate at the private school in Sacramento tested positive for coronavirus.

Newsom came under fire last week for dining at a restaurant with a large group while pushing coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining during a spike in cases. Newsom has apologized for the incident.