New York Times op-ed sparks denials from Trump staff: A list of officials claiming they're not the author

In the aftermath of the crippling New York Times op-ed penned by an anonymous senior White House official, a bevy of top administration officials have rushed to deny any involvement.

The op-ed, published Wednesday, described a secret inside effort to protect the country from President Trump’s “misguided impulses” and alleged “there were early whispers within the Cabinet of invoking the 25th amendment” to have the president removed from office.

The controversial piece immediately set off a brouhaha from Trump and other White House officials. The president called on The New York Times to turn the “gutless” official “over to the government at once.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said 'this coward should do the right thing and resign.”

But as Trump questioned whether the op-ed was authored by a “phony source” and others combed through the piece for clues as to who the writer could be, multiple high-level White House officials have publicly denied being the author.

Here's a list of White House officials who have denied any involvement in the piece so far.

Vice President Mike Pence: The use of the word “lodestar” in the piece set off early speculation that Pence, who has an affinity for that term, could be behind the article.

But Jarrod Agen, his communications director, tweeted that Pence always puts his byline on opinion pieces.

"The [New York Times] should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts," he added.

Pence, too, called for the author to resign.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: Speaking to reporters following a meeting in India, Pompeo said the op-ed is “not mine.” He also criticized The New York Times for publishing it, saying it “should not have well chosen to take a disgruntled, deceptive, bad actor’s word for anything.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh Jr., said, “It is laughable to think this could come from” Mnuchin.

Mnuchin “is honored to serve [the president and] the American people. He feels it was irresponsible for [The New York Times] to print this anonymous piece,” he said in a tweet. “Now, dignified public servants are forced to deny being the source.”

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis: A spokesman for Mattis said the Pentagon chief did not author the op-ed.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue: A spokesperson for Perdue confirmed to Fox News that he did not write the op-ed.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: “I did not write and am thoroughly appalled by this op-ed,” Ross said in a tweet. “I couldn’t be prouder of our work at Commerce and of [the president]."

Energy Secretary Rick Perry: On Twitter, Perry said he neither authored the op-ed nor did he “agree with its characterizations.”

“Hiding behind anonymity and smearing the President of the United States does not make you an ‘unsung hero,’ it makes you a coward, unworthy of serving this Nation,” he said.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos: A spokesperson for DeVos said the Education Department chief “is not a Washington insider and does not play Washington insider games.”

“She has the courage of her convictions and signs her opinions,” the spokesperson said. “She is not the author of the anonymous … op-ed.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen: A spokesperson for Nielsen said she is “focused on leading the men [and] women of DHS and protecting the homeland – not writing anonymous [and] false opinion pieces for The New York Times.”

“These types of political attacks are beneath the Secretary [and] the Department’s mission,” Tyler Houlton said in a statement.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats: In a statement, Coats categorically denied the op-ed was written by either him or his principal deputy.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson: A spokesperson for Carson told The Guardian the op-ed was not authored by the Cabinet official.

Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar: A spokesperson for Azar told The Guardian “Azar did not write the op-ed.”

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney: A spokeswoman for Mulvaney told Bloomberg he “did not write the op-ed.”

Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley: Haley told reporters she did not write the op-ed.

