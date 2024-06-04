New York appeals court judges in Trump case routinely donated to Democrats, records show

Fox News' Eric Shawn provides updates on Trump's vow to appeal his felony conviction as records show many of the appeals court justices gave campaign contributions to Democrat candidates, including Hillary Clinton.
Eric Shawn, a New York-based anchor and senior correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC), joined the network when it launched in 1996. He is currently the co-anchor of FOX News Live. Shawn is also the host of Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa on FOX Nation, FNC's on-demand subscription-based streaming service, which is based upon his extensive reporting into the appearance of notorious Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa.
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.