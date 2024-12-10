Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

New York AG Letitia James says she won't drop civil fraud case against Trump

Trump demanded James drop the case against him

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will not drop the civil fraud case against President-elect Donald Trump as she waits for the appeal court decision, arguing presidents are not immune from civil litigation. 

Trump and his attorneys demanded that James drop her civil fraud case against him, his family and his businesses "for the greater good of the country" last month. 

TRUMP DEMANDS NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES DROP CIVIL FRAUD CASE 'FOR THE GREATER GOOD OF THE COUNTRY'

Trump was ordered to pay a $454 million civil fraud judgment in James’ lawsuit against him. 

Trump has appealed the ruling, and judges on a New York appeals court seemed receptive to potentially reversing the judgment altogether.

Donald Trump and Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will not drop the civil fraud case against President-elect Donald Trump. (ABC News/Screenshot/Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)

The New York attorney general's office on Tuesday said they are not going to take action to drop the case against the president-elect. 

James' office argued that presidents do not have immunity from civil litigation arising from unofficial conduct, and said lawsuits "may proceed while the president is in office." 

James' office also argued that the final judgment does not impact any conduct Trump may undertake as president. They also said Trump's inauguration is "irrelevant to the 14 other defendants found liable in our case." 

James' office also said that they are now waiting for a decision on Trump's appeal, and said waiting for that decision on the civil matter "does not in any way affect Trump’s ability to serve as president." 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

