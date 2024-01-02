Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

New ordinance makes stopping, standing on Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges a potential misdemeanor

Clark County, NV commissioners approved the measure unanimously

Associated Press
Published
Stopping or standing on crowded Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges could now result in a misdemeanor.

LAS VEGAS ANTICIPATES RECORD-BREAKING SURGE OF NEW YEAR'S EVE WEDDINGS DUE TO 'SPECIALTY DATE'

Clark County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting individuals from stopping, standing or engaging in an activity that causes another person to stop on Strip pedestrian bridges or near escalators, elevators or stairways connected to the bridges.

The Las Vegas Strip

This is a file photo of the Las Vegas Strip from September 2022.  (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The measure is meant to increase public safety by ensuring a continuous flow of pedestrian traffic across the bridges.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that any person who stops in what are now called "pedestrian flow zones" could be charged with a misdemeanor. That includes the bridges and up to 20 feet surrounding the connected stairs or escalators.

According to the Journal, a last-minute amendment to the ordinance exempts standing or stopping if a person is waiting to use an elevator, stairway or elevator.

