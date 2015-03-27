New Mexico Mayor Says He Was Drunk When Signing Contracts

Sunland Park, N.M., Mayor Martin Resendiz says he was drunk when he signed nine contracts with a California company that is now suing the city for $1 million.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Thursday that Resendiz acknowledged during a deposition that he had been drinking for several hours with executives of the architectural design firm Synthesis and didn't know what he was signing.

The lawsuit claims the company is owed $1 million for work performed under the contracts. The city contends the contracts were not valid because they weren't approved by the City Council.

Resendiz is a former police officer and municipal judge. He has been the border town's mayor since March 2008 and has said he plans to seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Congressman Steve Pearce.