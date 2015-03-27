New Jersey Teen Claims Threats Over Tea Party Challenge

CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- A New Jersey teenager says she's received threats since challenging U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann to a debate over the Constitution.

Ann Myers challenged the tea party favorite in a letter dated April 29. After it started getting media attention last weekend, commenters on tea party websites have threatened to publish her home address and some have threatened violence.

The 16-year-old from Cherry Hill says several commenters have called her a "whore."

Her father, Wayne, says he's concerned for his daughter's safety.

But Cherry Hill Police Lt. William Kushina says anonymous online threats like these are usually empty.

Myers says Bachmann misstates or distorts facts about the Constitution. Bachmann's office told The Courier-Post of Cherry Hill that it won't respond to the debate challenge.