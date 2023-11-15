Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey drops 'so help me God' oath requirement for candidates to run for office

The New Jersey Division of Elections will allow candidates to make 'a solemn affirmation or declaration" instead

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Jersey will drop a requirement that candidates for public office sign an oath that includes the phrase "so help me God" in filing paperwork for their candidacy.

"The petitioner has the option to make a solemn affirmation or declaration in lieu of an oath," Lauren Zyriek, acting director of the state’s Division of Elections said in a memo to all county clerks, NJ.com reported. 

NEW JERSEY DEMOCRATS KEEP CONTROL OF BOTH CHAMBERS IN STATE LEGISLATURE

The Oct. 24 memo came after Bergen County resident 70-year-old James Tosone — who hopes to run for Congress as a Libertarian — filed a federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Tahesha Way, claiming New Jersey forces people who run for office to swear to a religious oath.

A "Vote Here" sign outside a New Jersey polling location

A New Jersey polling location. The state will no longer require candidates for public office to sign an oath with the phrase "so help me God." (New Jersey Division of Elections)

In his lawsuit, Tosone, a resident of Washington Township, claimed that his conscience would not let him swear to God, the newspaper said. 

"By requiring plaintiff to swear ‘so help me God,’ in order to run for public office, without a secular option, the secretary of state has inflicted, and will continue to inflict, irreparable harm upon (Tosone)," the suit states.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zyriek's memo states that "in the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted."

Tosone dropped his lawsuit this week. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics