New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell recovering from heart surgery ahead of primary election

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell says he’s feeling “much better” and adds he’s “eager” to get back out on the campaign trail after undergoing what doctors say was successful heart surgery Sunday to correct blockages discovered one day earlier in his arteries.

The 83-year-old congressman, who represents New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District, was rushed to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson on Saturday after experiencing indigestion and heartburn.

A statement from the doctor who performed the surgery said that “the procedure should allow the congressman to get back to his active lifestyle” and that he’s “confident that he will have a speedy recovery and be back serving the people of New Jersey within days."

Pascrell tweeted on Monday that “I’m feeling *much* better and I’m eager to get back at it. It’ll take a lot more to stop me. #JerseyStrong “

The surgery Sunday came just two days before the longtime liberal congressman faced multiple challenges at the ballot box as New Jersey holds its primary on Tuesday.

Two self-styled progressives – Fort Lee corporate attorney Alp Basaran and Zina Spezakis, a former Wall Street investor-turned-climate change activist from Tenafly – are challenging Pascrell in the Democratic primary as he seeks a 12th two-year term in Congress.

Democratic incumbents are facing challenges on Tuesday in eight of New Jersey’s 12 congressional districts.