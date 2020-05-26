New Jersey to allow outdoor graduations starting in July

Schools in New Jersey that wish to hold graduation ceremonies will be able to do so soon outdoors -- they will just have to wait until summer.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that as of July 6, schools can put on graduation events outside as long as they follow social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

OHIO SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS HONOR CLASS OF 2020 WITH TRIBUTE

"TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," Murphy tweeted.

Many of the state's public schools normally end in late June, although colleges and universities in the state -- which had switched to online learning during the pandemic -- already wrapped up their school years in May.

New Jersey joins states including Alabama, Illinois and Texas in deciding to allow ceremonies that take social distancing precautions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado is also allowing socially distant outdoor ceremonies, but are continuing to prohibit any gatherings of more than 10 people. The state said that ceremonies with 10 people or less could be broadcast on public access television or local radio, and could be streamed online.

Murphy also announced that he is ready for local professional sports teams to resume activities in New Jersey, including practices and games -- should leagues decide to reopen. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL teams play in New Jersey, as do the NHL's New Jersey Devils and MLS' New York Red Bulls.