New Hampshire mom whose teen daughters got selfies with candidates including Trump runs for office

A New Hampshire mom is piggybacking off her daughters’ very contemporary celebrity to run for office.

Wendy Thomas’ daughters snagged selfies with every candidate in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Now the mom is leading by example by running her own campaign for state office.

Thomas, a Democrat from Merrimack, is running for a seat in the New Hampshire House. The town currently is represented by seven Republicans.

In the lead-up to New Hampshire’s last presidential primaries, her teenage daughters Addy and Emma Nozell became known for getting candidates to pose with them for photos.

The girls said their parents always had made a point to take them to political events, and the family often discussed the issues they heard over dinner.

Thomas said the experience was empowering for both herself and her daughters, and she wants to show them that any change requires people to step up.

