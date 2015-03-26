Nevada to appeal over 'none of above' voting choice

Nevada has given official notice that it will appeal a ruling that struck down the state's decades-old voting option of "none of the above."

The notice filed late Friday by the attorney general's office says the state will appeal the ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco once a written order is issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Jones.

Jones struck down the ballot choice Wednesday. He says the voting option Nevadans have had since 1976 is unconstitutional because votes for "none" don't count in election tallies and cannot win.

The Republican National Committee financed the lawsuit out of fears that votes for "none" could influence the outcomes of what are expected to be close presidential and U.S. Senate races in Nevada.