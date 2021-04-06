North Las Vegas mayor leaves Dems to join GOP, says he 'can't stand' with socialists
Mayor John Lee says Democratic Party is full of 'card-carrying socialists'
After being elected as a Democrat, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said on 'Fox & Friends' Tuesday that he's switching to the Republican Party. Lee argued the Democrats' "elitist" and "socialist" agenda is not one he "can stand with anymore."
MAYOR JOHN LEE: They had an election recently for leadership, and four of the five people were card-carrying members of the Socialist Party. It's not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment, and it's not the party I can stand with anymore...
The working class, or working men and women of this country, and also the small business owners are not a part of the conversation anymore. It all has to do with the elitists and it has to do with the socialists. That is not the agenda that I have in mind for this country of the future...
When you're a pro-life Democrat, a pro-gun Democrat, and you're a very conservative person, that's not really well known in the Democratic Party anymore. And so for me to hang on as long as I did, hoping the party would change, it didn't, it got worse. So therefore, I found a new place that I can put my allegiance to and help. Once again, forget about the last eight years. It's the next four years that predict the future.
