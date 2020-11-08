Nevada election worker alleges voting irregularities, Trump campaign submits affidavit to DOJ

The Trump campaign has obtained a sworn statement from an election worker in Clark County, Nev., who claims to have witnessed irregularities at a polling center in the key battleground state, the president’s legal team told Fox News.

The election worker, whose name was redacted over fears of reprisals, said they “had concerns over election polling place and intimation and voter fraud,” according to a sworn affidavit obtained by Fox News. The alleged incidents purportedly took place while the worker served at a Clark County elections center during early voting from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

TRUMP PLANS TO REVIVE CAMPAIGN-STYLE RALLIES AS HE PURSUES LEGAL CHALLENGES TO ELECTION RESULTS

In the affidavit, the worker claims voters were allowed to vote via provisional ballots without a valid Nevada ID or driver’s license as long as they could provide proof of an upcoming appointment at the DMV.

State officials in Nevada have denied evidence of voter fraud, with Nevada’s Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford dismissing the Trump campaign's legal efforts last week to raise questions about the vote as “garbage.”

In the affidavit obtained by Fox News, the worker also claims they “personally witnessed two people handing multiple unopened mail-in ballot envelopes to two other people who then opened and filled out the ballots against" the side of a "Biden/Harris van.” In another case, the worker claims that a group of people “formed a human wall” to block visibility as they were “marking ballots and placing those ballots in pink and white return envelopes.”

The worker further alleged that they “regularly saw people walking in with multiple ballots.” The Trump campaign submitted the sworn statement to the Department of Justice for review, Fox News is told.

“A sworn declaration from an eyewitness is the literal definition of evidence,” a Trump campaign attorney said in a statement. “Those on the left and in other quarters that have been screaming that there’s no evidence will need new talkers and most importantly, will have to now focus on the legitimate issues that have been raised. ”

In response to the claim, Ford’s office said it has yet to receive a formal claim but would investigate the matter if one was filed.

“Neither the Trump Campaign, the Nevada Republican Party, nor this individual have filed a complaint online or in-person with this alleged evidence to the Attorney General's Office," Ford's office said in a statement. "Our Office takes allegations of voter fraud extremely seriously and we work with our law enforcement partners in Nevada and in other states to investigate and prosecute voter fraud when warranted by the evidence. Should anyone file this complaint with our Office, we will conduct a thorough investigation."

Democratic nominee Joe Biden became president-elect on Saturday. The former vice president surpassed the 270-electoral-vote threshold with projected victories in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump campaign has alleged voting irregularities and fraud in multiple states but has yet to produce significant evidence to back up its claims.

At a press conference in Las Vegas earlier Sunday, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp claimed the Trump campaign had obtained “thousands of examples of voter irregularity.”

"Dead people voted in Clark County,” Schlapp said. “That is a tricky thing because, obviously for these families, this is a very tragic reminder of a loss that they have just recently had to go through."