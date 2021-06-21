Nebraska to send state troopers to Texas to aid border security, Gov. Ricketts says

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he will send a group of state troopers to Texas later this month to assist local authorities with border security amid an ongoing immigration crisis.

Ricketts said his decision was a response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent public call for state governors to provide law enforcement resources. Like other prominent Republicans, the Nebraska governor argued that President Biden’s immigration policies have exacerbated the border crisis.

"Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico," Ricketts said in a statement. "The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe."

Ricketts’ office said the group would consist of about 25 Nebraska state troopers who will travel to Del Rio, Texas. The troopers will work with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The group’s trip will last a maximum of 16 days.

GOP lawmakers say the Biden administration has failed to take adequate steps to curb issues such as drug smuggling and human trafficking at the border. Republicans have also been critical of Biden’s decision to reverse Trump-era policies, such as a provision requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting their court date.

Biden officials have argued the president inherited a broken system at the border and has worked to reverse policies that were ineffective and inhumane.

Ricketts’ decision to send the state troopers followed a similar move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent personnel from 12 law enforcement entities within his state to assist Texas and Arizona at the border.